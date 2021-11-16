Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man Return Rumors: “I’m Not In” No Way Home

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield denies he’s having his Spider-Man homecoming in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield played Peter Parker opposite Emma Stone in two rebooted Spider-Man movies, facing foes the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Reacting to rumors he’s swinging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Tobey Maguire to unite three generations of Spider-Men with Tom Holland, Garfield is sticking to claims he’s spun his last web as the amazing Spider-Man.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Marketing promises a multiversal team-up between Holland’s Spider-Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who casts a dangerous spell to make the world forget Peter Parker’s secret identity after he’s unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Be careful what you wish for, Parker,” warns Strange, his magic unleashing the multiverse and multiversal villains the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina).

Garfield has spent months denying rumors and refuting reports that he’s suiting up as Spider-Man for a third time in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ No Way Home, even disputing an alleged leaked photo of himself in the Spidey suit on The Tonight Show.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of [three Spider-Men] because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f—ing cool would it be if they did that?’” he previously told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f—ed.”

“It’s either going to be really disappointing for people,” Garfield added, “or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Confirmed cast members joining Holland and Molina include Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy, and Zendaya as MJ. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.