‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producers Want Spider-Ham Spinoffs

Sony Pictures Animation has already reportedly given the go-ahead on two additonal Spider-Man-theme animated features but if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord have their way, Peter Porker is going to get his chance to shine.

Lord and Miller expressed their interest in expanding on the Spider-Ham mythos in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian. When asked whether or not they’d be spinning Spider-Verse off into television properties in addition to those displayed on the silver screen, the pair mentioned their want in doing a Spider-Ham short or more.

“I’d love to see a string of Spider-Ham shorts,” Miller mentioned.

Lord agreed, jokingly escalating the conversation to an entire Spider-Ham universe in and of itself.

“I just want to Spider-Ham’s shorts,” Lord joked. “I want to spin off the Spider-Ham cinematic television universe.”

Jokes aside, Lord’s not sure whether anything featuring the swine-based character will ever materialize.

“No, who knows,” the producer admitted. “One thing at a time.”

Spider-Ham’s making his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as voiced by comedian John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live). The character was created by Tom DeFalco and Mark Armstrong, first appearing in Marvel Tails Starring Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham #1 in November 1983. Following his debut, the character got his own ongoing title on Star Comics, a Marvel Comics imprint at the time geared towards children.

Into The Spider-Verse has received acclaim from critics so far, debuting at a perfect 100% score on the review-aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing, the movie has 3.25/5 score in ComicBook.com’s Anticipation Rankings, making it #38 on our list of most-anticipated genre movies before release.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows multiple versions of the friendly neighborhood hero, including the iconic Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson). In additional to Mulaney, the film also stars Shameik Moore (as Miles), Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn, Lily Tomlin, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14, 2018.