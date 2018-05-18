Stan Lee Requests Fan Mail From Mars And Jupiter In New Video Message

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee hopes his true believers located on Mars and Jupiter will soon reach out on Twitter.

I’ve been scanning my fan mail on Twitter. Love the fact that my fans come from all over the earth, but I’m still waiting to hear from Mars and Jupiter.

Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/SdWPg0Hu5B — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 18, 2018

“Hi heroes, I’ve been reading your comments from all over the world, and man, do I enjoy them. But there’s still one thing wrong,” Lee says in the most recent video shared to his personal Twitter account.

“I don’t know how we’re going to fix it quickly. But you know, I still haven’t received anything from Mars or Jupiter, and I like to think of this as an interplanetary organization, so see what you can do, guys. Excelsior!”

The 95-year-old Lee recently assumed control of his verified Twitter account, where he has more than 3.09 million followers.

Last week, the Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator published his first tweet, declaring May 12 as “the first day I ever did a tweet myself.”

On May 14, Lee reached out to the Twitter-verse for help in reacquiring other social media accounts, saying his Facebook and Instagram pages were “hijacked.”

Help! Someone has hijacked my Facebook and Instagram. I want everyone to know whoever is writing them is a fraud and is impersonating me. How do I get them back? Can you guys help? — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 15, 2018

“I want everyone to know whoever is writing them is a fraud and is impersonating me,” Lee wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Lee added, “From now on, I will depend on you, my dear fans, to protect and defend me. I love you guys and am so happy I have control of my twitter account back. You guys are my true superheroes.”

The comic book legend has taken to personally sharing videos of himself addressing his legion of “heroes,” and has since reached out to his followers asking for assistance in reclaiming a hacked Facebook page.

“Can my dear fans all please send a message to @facebook and [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg to help me?”

Lee’s Facebook page, @realstanlee, is verified and has more than 6.4 million followers. The page frequently links Marvel-related articles directing users to “TheRealStanLee.com.”

Lee’s Instagram has over 5.3 million followers and is also verified. The bio claims the page is “powered by POW! Entertainment,” Lee’s former company.

Lee brought a $1 billion dollar lawsuit against the company just days ago, alleging CEO Shane Duffy and production company co-founder Gill Champion “tricked” Lee into signing over the exclusive rights to his name, image and likeness, or forged his famous signature, according to details revealed by TMZ.