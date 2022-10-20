Stan Lee Gets His Own Comic Cover Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel fans that love their Funko Pops will want to get their hands on the brand new Stan Lee Comic Cover figure that debuted today. It gives any other figure in the Comic Covers collection a run for its money, and it's arguably the best Stan Lee Funko Pop to date, though we are partial to the Icons #7 (Patina) figure that launched shortly after his death in 2018. It looks like a little statue in honor of a legend, and you can still pick one up here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth.

The new Funko Pop features Stan "The Man" Lee in a Spider-Man pose set against a comic book backdrop. The whole thing is wrapped up in a hard protective case that can be hung on a wall. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). Needless to say, you'll want to display this one next to a Spider-Man Funko Pop – especially the exclusive Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Comic Cover if you are fortunate enough to have one. If not, you can still pick one up here on eBay.

Speaking of Spider-Man, we are in the midst of a year-long 60th anniversary Spider-Man event dubbed "Beyond Amazing" that has included merch drops that range from limited edition watches to Funko Pops. On the Funko Pop front, make sure to check out the Sinister 6 collection, which added the final Spider-Man figure earlier today.

"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years," said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, over at Marvel.com. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."

Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign concludes in December, 2022. You can check out more of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.