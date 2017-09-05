Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment Releases A Lovely Tribute To Joan

POW! Entertainment — a company launched by Stan Lee, Gil Champion, and Arthur Lieberman — has offered their public statement regarding the outpouring of support giving in the wake of the passing of Joan Lee.

"On behalf of Stand, thanks for the heartfelt condolences," the company announced via Stan's official Twitter page @TheRealStanLee. "He is well and truly appreciates the outpouring of love for Joan."

Along with the text, the company tweeted a drawing of Stan and Joan swinging through the air using the webbing of one of Stan's most famous creations — Spider-Man.

POW! is the production company behind some of Stan's other media ventures including Stan Lee's Lightspeed and Who Wants to Be a Superhero?

On behalf of Stan, thanks for the heartfelt condolences.He is well and truly appreciates the outpouring of love for Joan.-POW! Entertainment pic.twitter.com/AhtKjXWfvX — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) July 7, 2017

