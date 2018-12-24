Remembering When Stan Lee Read ’Twas The Night Before Christmas’

As part of an annual tradition at ComicBook.com, we're sharing Marvel visionary Stan Lee's 2012 reading of Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, better known as Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Lee died November 12 at the age of 95. He was laid to rest in a small, private funeral, per Lee's wishes.

Multiple tributes were erected in libraries across the country, with other memorials established at Lee's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and at his Disney Legends plaque on the Disney lot.

The Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator was remembered by Marvel stars and the industry alike, as well as Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, who heads Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment.

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created," Iger said in a statement released through Marvel.

"A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

Lee has since been honored by Marvel Comics — where he once served as Editor in Chief of the House of Ideas, famously co-creating Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four — with a series of trade dresses adorning the covers of more than two dozen books, released through January 9.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige later suggested Lee will continue to make posthumous cameo appearances in future Marvel Studios productions, including 2019's Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"The amazing thing to be thankful for is that Stan got to see it all happen," Feige said of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's unprecedented success; the franchise, inspired by many of Lee's works, has earned more than $17 billion since 2008's Iron Man.

"Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it. I've been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid."

Marvel Studios next releases Captain Marvel, out March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.