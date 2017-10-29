‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz Dresses As America Chavez For Halloween

Plenty of celebrities are already getting in the Halloween spirit, and it looks like Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz brought a bit of Marvel flair to her costume.

Earlier this weekend, Beatriz shared several photos of her dressed as Marvel Comics fan-favorite America Chavez. You can check it out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with America, she first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 2011. Born in a utopian parallel universe, America has a myriad of superpowers, including the ability to kick open reality. She gained a fan following as a member of the Young Avengers, before earning her own solo series earlier this year.

Beatriz’s Halloween costume is sure to delight some Marvel fans, as the actress has been a popular “fan cast” for the character for quite some time. Beatriz has leaned into that casting in recent months, campaigning for her to play America (with a script written by current America writer Gabby Rivera) back in May.

It’s unknown if Beatriz will ultimately end up playing America Chavez, but her Halloween costume seems to be getting plenty of love. Marvel artists Jamie McKelvie and Joe Quinones, and even the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter, have all praised Beatriz for her Halloween costume.

