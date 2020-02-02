Jeremy Renner And Paul Rudd Spotted Partying At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday might be tomorrow, but the Avengers are assembling in Miami as well. Both Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner are both down in South Beach rooting on their teams. Renner is a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan and Rudd has been rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs for all of his life. Only one of these superheroes will emerge victorious tomorrow as they face off on FOX. Both men were present for AT&T’s Super Bowl party on Saturday night and the mood is festive down in Florida. All the big get-togethers are happening tonight before all the action gets started tomorrow.

That matchup will be one to watch for both Avengers as their teams had to do a lot to get here. Both were high seeds but had to pass tests from the best of the respective conferences to have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. San Francisco had the league’s best defense and had to fell Aaron Rodgers on the way to the big game Kansas City had to author two come-from-behind victories to punch their ticket. All of the chips are to the middle of the table and the two sides will settle it then.

The Hawkeye actor has talked to the Niners after a Monday Night Football win back in 2015. Rudd got the home crowd hyped during the AFC Championship Game a couple of weeks back. People on Twitter are actively rooting for the Chiefs just because the Ant-Man star seems like a nice guy. Who would have thought you would have two of the Avengers on opposite sides heading into a Super Bowl, but this isn’t a Civil War type situation, instead it is a bit of a friendly rivalry where one of the stars will probably never hear the end of it.

During the NFL Honors before the party, Rudd talked to Cleveland Browns player Jarvis Landry about tomorrow’s game. The receiver seemed surprised that the Marvel star was a Chiefs fan. But, the actor calmly explained that his mother was from the area and he’d been a fan all his life. Landry’s eyes lit up at this admission and he asked Rudd if he was ready for their big moment. After assuring the player that he was, he introduced his son to the Pro-Bowler.

Whatever the outcome tomorrow, one of these Avengers will be happy. But, for the other one, it’s going to be a very long off-season.