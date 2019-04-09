The Surprising Reason Why Mark Ruffalo Didn’t Get Avengers Tattoo Revealed

The original Avengers made headlines when they all got matching Avengers tattoos, with one notable exception. That exception turned out to be the Incredible Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, who opted out of getting some Marvel ink with the rest of the cast. The cast that did go through with it has given him tons of grief for it in interviews ever since, but it recently came to light exactly why Ruffalo decided not to get the tattoo, and Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast got a kick out of the big revelation.

Avengers: Endgame actors Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and during the interview, they were asked about the matching tattoos they got that blended their characters’ logos into one Avengers-style design. Johansson was revealed to be the one who came up with the idea alongside Captain America actor Chris Evans, who explained that they all got one except for Ruffalo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He declined, at his own peril,” Downey Jr. said. When asked if that’s the reason he isn’t here Downey Jr. said: “We’re not some psycho marine squad.” That’s when Johansson spoke of another interview Ruffalo had one recently explaining that he chose not to do it because he doesn’t like needles, though he didn’t tell them that at the time.

“I guess he said yesterday that he’s afraid of needles, but he didn’t say that before, just made it, it seemed like he was really judgemental,” Johansson said.

That would explain why a tattoo was a non-starter for Ruffalo, but Kimmell got a laugh out of the fact that the actor who plays the biggest and meanest Avenger is afraid of a needle.

“The Hulk is afraid of needles,” Kimmel said with a laugh.

Yeah, we can’t blame him for laughing at that, and you have to admit it’s pretty entertaining. Who knew that all Thanos had to do was pull out a needle to make the Hulk run for his life.

You can check out the full interview in the video above and the official description for Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!