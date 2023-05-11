Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Discusses His Surprise Spider-Man: No Way Home Role, Seeing Co-Star Brett Goldstein as Hercules (Exclusive)

Cristo Fernández is in the midst of the biggest summer of his career. The 32-year-old actor is currently starring as Dani Rojas in his third season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and is set to lend his voice to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this June. Before big blockbuster franchises like Transformers started calling, Fernández had a surprise role in December 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, sharing the screen with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in that character's lone Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance. In the scene, Fernández plays an unnamed bartender that answers Brock's questions about MCU events. Before they can finish their conversation, Brock is transported back to his universe, but leaves behind a drop of the Venom symbiote.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Fernández expressed his desire to return to his Marvel character down the line.

"I like to think there's future there, but there's nothing that I've been told of," Fernández said. "I like to hear the fans' reactions to when they saw [No Way Home]. So many people saw the film. Literally at the end, I have some friends that were watching Marvel, and I never told anybody anything about it. And at the end when they saw me, everyone screamed, 'Football is life,' and, 'Ah, that's Dani Rojas!' I'm very grateful for that reaction."

Considering the bar was empty besides Brock and Fernández's unnamed bartender, it's possible that the sliver of the Venom symbiote would attach itself to him first.

"I just hope the bartender becomes super bartender, or I just hope that Brock stays with the bartender a little bit," Fernández continued. "Or I was speaking even with Brett [Goldstein], I hope the super bartender make some cocktails for Hercules or something."

Fernández is referencing his Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein, who also recently made his MCU debut in a post credits scene. At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, Goldstein appears as Marvel's Hercules, seemingly setting himself on a collision course with the God of Thunder.

"I was very happy for him. I was very, very happy," Fernández said regarding Goldstein's Marvel role. "And as soon as he came out, I messaged him and he was like, 'Ha, ha, ha, ha.' I'm so happy to see him. I hope there's also potential for more stuff, I'm sure there will be. He hasn't said anything, but I like to think so too. It's Hercules, right? There needs to be more."

For now, Fernández and Goldstein can be seen in Ted Lasso, which airs new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV+.