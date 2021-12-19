Spider-Man: No Way Home Features Ted Lasso Star in Secret Role

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, and it’s shattering box office records as well as being a big hit with critics and audiences alike. The new Marvel flick is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 275 reviews and an impressive audience score of 99% after 10,000+ reviews. The movie is the talk of the town on social media with fans gushing about everything from the returning villains from past Spider-Man movies to the post-credits scene teaser. The movie also features a pretty great mid-credits scene, and it includes an actor from a beloved television show. Warning! Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Ahead…

The mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up where the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credit scene left off with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (Tom Hardy) in the MCU. However, unlike Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dock Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Eddie and Venom just hang out at the tropical hotel they were transported to. The hilarious scene features a bartender explaining Thanos and the Avengers to Eddie, who struggles to believe there are aliens that have motives aside from eating brains. In case you were too distracted by the idea of Venom in the MCU, you may have missed that the bartender was none other than Cristo Fernández, who is best known for playing Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso.

Thankfully, fans of Ted Lasso won’t have to wait too long to see Dani and the rest of Richmond back in action. During a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) revealed that the show’s third season will go into production soon.

“We start on Valentine’s Day, which is rather lovely. But I think because Jason is from SNL and Brendan [Hunt], who plays Coach Beard, is from Second City, which is in Chicago… and because Brett does stand-up, they write like the framework of the show, and then, the amount of times, and me with kind of like lots of emotional monologues, I will suddenly get completely different words just before the camera’s about to go on me… And at first, I was just like, you can’t do this to me, and Jason was just like, you’re absolutely fine. I think they like doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reaction to something, but my mid-40s brain can’t cope with it at all. I’m one stage away from having idiot boards because it’s hardcore! They’re just used to that SNL kind of world,” Waddingham shared.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

