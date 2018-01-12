Thanos Collects Infinity Stones On ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Wrap Cake

The third and fourth Avengers films have wrapped production as the cast and crew are celebrating with a beautiful Thanos cake.

The cake (as shared in a photo tweeted by the director pair the Russo Brothers) sees the Mad Titan collecting all six of the Infinity Stones — one of which hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. Reaching up to stop him are the arms of Black Widow and another member of the Avengers roster, appearing to break through a cosmic barrier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the cake and wish you could have a piece in the tweet below!

“Wrap cake” was all the captioning the tweet needed.

Along the bottom of the cake is a lining with symbols for the key members of the Avengers. Visible from the angle provided are logos representing the Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and Black Widow. As for Thanos, the safe bet is he won’t be reigning over any Avengers, planets, or even a cake by the time the fourth Avengers movie comes to a close.

The third Avengers movie has been dubbed the most anticipated film of the year. 10 years in the making, the film will pull characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together for a cosmic feud with the villain who first appeared in the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. Kicking off in 2008 with Iron Man, the universe will have expanded to 18 movies by the time Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in May. Joining the Avengers for the first time will be Guardians of the Galaxy characters Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis. For a complete breakdown of what to expect in the upcoming film, check out ComicBook.com’s Shot by Shot breakdown of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.