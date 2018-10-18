Marvel Shows How to Carve a Thanos Pumpkin

Do you want your Halloween to be a bit more… perfectly balanced? Then a new video from Marvel might be here to help.

Marvel’s official social media account recently shared a video, which showcases how to carve a pumpkin shaped like Thanos. You can check out the video below.

Destiny arrives in the form of a Thanos pumpkin. 🎃 Artist @DillenDanger prepares #EarthsMightiestShow for #MarvelHalloween by carving the Mad Titan in a snap! Get the stencil: //t.co/LirOBOwHyF pic.twitter.com/gCWZXsmPpA — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 16, 2018

The end result ends up working pretty well, especially when painted purple and paired with an Infinity Gauntlet. And considering how much of a cultural impact Avengers: Infinity War had earlier this year, it’s safe to assume that the pumpkin would strike fear into the hearts of quite a few, considering the whole “snapping away half the universe” thing.

“People have asked us why Thanos didn’t just use the stones to double the resources in the universe, since clearly he has not,” co-director Joe Russo said on the Avengers: Infinity War commentary track.

“No, it’s about free will,” screenwriter Stephen McFeely said. “That doesn’t solve their problem. We’re just gonna get there millions of years from now. And this is an opportunity for people to get it right. And he trusts them.”

And it sounds like Thanos’ Marvel Cinematic Universe actions could be taken into a new direction, with regard to next year’s Avengers 4.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus said in an interview earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.