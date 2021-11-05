Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Believes Thanos is in Eternals

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with the Mad Titan but he is, after all, inevitable. Thanos made his splash on the Marvel franchise when he turned his face into frame for the post-credits scene of The Avengers in 2012. He went on to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy and the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron before taking center stage in Avengers: Infinity War. Following Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like the Mad Titan's story had concluded when the Avengers assembled to defeat him. However, there are constantly rumors and expectations for the character to make an MCU comeback and Thanos co-creator Jim Starlin believes we will be seeing Thanos sooner than expected.

Starlin joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast on Friday's live show (which is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify), where he was asked if he thinks Marvel Studios would be wise to bring Thanos back into another project. "I think they are," Starlin said. "They made a truck of money off of and I believe I've heard some rumors that he's coming back in different things. The first I think I've heard confirmed from Marvel Studios, he's going to be in at least a guest appearance inside the Eternals. So he's going to be around."

As Starlin saw the faces and comment section light up with his promise of Thanos returning, he was quick to heed expectations. "I heard this myself," he said. "This is something I read somewhere."

Whether Starlin has inside info or not in regards to Chloe Zhao's Eternals movie or not, it would be a sensible place for Thanos to appear. Furthermore, looking at the Phase 4 slate, it is really the only place the character seems to fit aside from the Loki series or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 depending on when and where it is set. Eternals is going to span thousands of years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will have to explain why the immortal characters who have been around throughout everything we've already seen did not show up for the fights in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals is currently slated to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.