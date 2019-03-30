Thanos’ New Look And Weapon For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Revealed In Detail By Hot Toys

Thanos managed to successfully cut the universe in half with a finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War and went off to live a peaceful existence in the Garden. As we’ll see in Avengers: Endgame though, the heroes aren’t going to take their defeat lying down, and that will result in Thanos having to put on his armor once again to take them on. This time around though he’ll be getting an upgrade, and that’s not even taking into account the Infinity Gauntlet he still wields. Thanks to Hot Toys’ new Thanos figure we’ve got our best look at Thanos’ armor and his new weapon, and you can check it out up close in the next few slides.

Hot Toys figures are known for their incredible accuracy to actor’s likenesses, but they’re also known for the extreme amount of detail in the costumes and weapons, going with real fabric and materials instead of just painting all of it on. The Thanos figure will be no different, and while it will be a bit expensive, you definitely get what you pay for. You can check out the official description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out fifty percent of all living creatures” – Natasha Romanoff Get ready. Avengers: Endgame is slated to release in less than a month! Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans will find the remaining Avengers more determined than ever in this highly anticipated blockbuster, as they are eager to save lives and make things right after the super intelligent, calculating and fierce warlord Thanos succeeded in his goal of collecting all six Infinity Stones and eradicating half of the universe.”

“Inspired by Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce to our passionate fans today, the movie accurate 1/6th Thanos Collectible Figure as the next figure for this exciting series prior to theatrical release. Skillfully crafted based on the main appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the highly detailed figure features two newly painted head sculpts capturing the Mad Titan’s serious and angry facial expression with amazing likeness. The newly debuted figure also features a specially designed muscular body showing detailed skin texture and tendons, Thanos’ signature full body armor with trim details and weathering effects, a 1/6th scale Infinity Gauntlet equipped with LED light up function and matching interchangeable hands mounted with all six Infinity Stones, a helmet attachable on both head sculpts, a heavy double-bladed sword, and a character-themed figure base. Welcome the warlord to your Avengers collection and bring balance to the universe! #HotToys #Collectibles #SixScale #Marvel #MarvelStudios #Avengers #Endgame #Thanos”

Hit the next slides to check out up-close images of Thanos’ new look!

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 1

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 2

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 3

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 4

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 5

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 6

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 7

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 8

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 9

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 10

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 11

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 12

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 13

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 14

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 15

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 16

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 17

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 18

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 19

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 20

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 21

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 22

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 23

Thanos Hot Toys Figure 24