Marvel’s Eternals Possible Time Period Setting Revealed

Of all of the movies and television shows that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 4, The Eternals remains one of the biggest mysteries. The film, which is currently in the middle of production, will follow a group of ancient cosmic beings throughout the MCU’s history — and we might know one time period they’re stopping in. Lauren Ridloff, who portrays Makkari in the film, recently shared a photo of herself holding what appears to be one of the Dora Milaje costumes from Black Panther (possibly Danai Gurira’s Okoye costume, as she co-starred alongside Ridloff on The Walking Dead). In the background, a sign on the wall reads “Babylon 800 BC”.

This lines up with set photos that surfaced last month, which showed the construction of a massive Babylonian set. The “800 BC” of it all does narrow in a bit more on what fans can expect from the sequence, which could end up being one of many potential time periods that the film covers.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

The cast of Eternals will include Jolie as Thena, Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. The film will be directed by The Rider‘s Chloe Zhao.

Are you excited to see Marvel’s Eternals? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

