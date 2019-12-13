The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Adds Two Cast Members

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has added a pair of actors to its cast as production is underway in Atlanta. Now, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa are in place to star along with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. Chiam is known for roles in Reef Break and Now Apocalypse. Ishikawa is known for her work on The Terror: Infamy. The series will be the first from Marvel to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the small screen, streaming on the Disney+ streaming service next year, following the theatrical release of Black Widow. The series also stars Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo.

Details of Chiam and Ishikawa’s roles have not been revealed.

Mackie first appeared in Marvel titles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier before reprising the role in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Mackie debuted in Captain America: The First Avenger. The series will also bring Emily VanCamp back into the mix as Sharon Carter after the character was largely underused following her debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

During a recent convention appearance, Stan opened up about the scripts for the upcoming series. “I’ll tell you I have,” Stan says. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

