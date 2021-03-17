The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Writer Calls Series the WandaVision "Antithesis"

✖

Throughout its nine-episode run on Disney+, WandaVision spawned one insane fan theory after the next. Due to the cryptic plot of the series and its associated episode cliffhangers, fans were left scrambling from week to week trying to decipher what would happen next on the show. According to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman, the next series on Marvel Studios' release slate is going to be the exact opposite of that.

Yes, that means no Mephisto theories this time around, folks.

Speaking with Inverse, Spellman said he had direct orders from Marvel to keep the series on the side of a "buddy two-hander," playing off the scenes we got of Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in Captain America: Civil War.

“One thing Marvel knew they wanted before I ever walked through the door was they wanted a buddy two-hander,” Spellman told the website. "When I say ‘buddy two-hander,’ I mean the energy and vibe of those things and the way buddy two-handers are able to deal with issues of the moment while keeping them fun.”

That's when he went the length to call The Falcon and the Winter Soldier an "antithesis" to WandaVision due to the wildly different tones between the two shows.

“The other thing about buddy two-handers, if you’ve seen any of them, is there’s really not a mystery to them,” the writer added. “They’re all character-first. They’re all about the emotion and connection, or lack of connection, between characters, and that’s something I do as a writer and it’s something that the genre wants. As amazing as WandaVision was, this is an antithesis in every single way.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th while all nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on the service.

What other characters do you think might pop up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.