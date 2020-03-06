The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Confirms Timeline in the MCU

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a new set video that confirms the timeline of the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame. Videos from Murphy’s Multiverse show off an explosive action sequence from the upcoming Disney+ series. There are more villains headed to the MCU and this was fans’ first look at it all. So, the sequence is set during the 2023 G20 summit. Now, that might catch some people off-guard, but not if you remember how much time passed in Endgame. Those five years were a doozy and there have even been a few months since that colossal battle at the end of the widely-loved crossover.

Moving things to the near future is a marked change for the MCU after every movie seemed to take place near the present. After all that time passed, it would only make sense that there are new challenges for all the heroes. One big challenge to come looks like it will stem from the lineage of Captain America. The hero handed his shield to Sam Wilson in the final minutes of Endgame. Some material around the filming indicates that John Walker / US Agent might have something to say about that. But, he wasn’t the only antagonist on display during the most recent set video. Murphy’s Universe broke that all down:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The 2 armored vehicles come to a stop and 4 people run toward them. You can’t tell from this but all 4 of them appeared to be females and they all wore masks. One of the ‘bad guys’ with the masks had brilliantly bright, long red curly hair. And so, as you can see in the first video, the 2 NYPD SWAT vehicles pictured above are stopped in the road by the gang of females.”

“The next video… gives us another look at Walker’s brutal fighting style and also shows him taken down by the gang of women. This gang of women look like brawlers to me… The final video shows Bucky rushing to the aid of Walker after liberating who we assume to be G20 hostages from the SWAT vehicles.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.