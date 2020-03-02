The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos Tease Explosive Action Scene

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will pit its title heroes against the new Captain America and his sidekick. That fight seems to be growing in scale based on new photos from Atlanta, where the Disney+ series is filming. While Steve Rogers passed his mantle onto Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the Falcon, it seems the government has other ideas, bringing in John Walker to be the new Captain America. The photos appear to show work on the process of setting up a big stunt scene. The scene’s story seems to involve John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, taking up Captain America’s shield. You can take a look at the photos embedded below.

Wyatt Russell will play U.S. Agent in the new series. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson, a.k.a The Falcon. The series also sees Sebastian Stan returning as the original Bucky, now the Winter Soldier. Daniel Bruhl returns as the villain Baron Zemo. Emily VanCamp reprises her role as Sharon Carter, a.k.a Agent 13. The cast also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner.

Cle Bennet is also a part of the cast in an undisclosed role. The safe bet is that he is playing Lemar Hoskins, the sidekick of U.S. Agent. In the original Marvel comics, Hoskins became the new "Bucky" when John Walker replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America. Hoskins rebranded himself as Battlestar after learning that the term "Bucky" demeans African-Americans. When Rogers later reclaimed the Captain America mantle, Walker continued operating for the government as U.S. Agent while Battlestar went back to Chicago, his hometown.

Idk what's going on but there's a white guy in a Cap suit grabbing a shield... pic.twitter.com/o8qluNlR9E — Tally and I'm not here to make friends (@live2netflix) March 2, 2020

