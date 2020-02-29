Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Casts Cle Bennett in Mystery Role

Cap is back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+. The series may also have recruited its Battlestar. Clé Bennet thas joined the production in an undisclosed role. He can be spotted in the back of a group photo from the set that star Sebastian Stan shared to Instagram, embedded below (as confirmed by The GWW). Bennet has appeared in the Amazon shows The Tick and The Man in the High Castle. His other credits include The Expanse, Heroes Reborn, Homeland, and Rookie Blue. He also had a role in Jigsaw, an installment of the Saw film franchise. Though Marvel Studios has not confirmed his casting or character, the safe bet is that he is playing Lemar Hoskins, the sidekick of U.S. Agent.

In the comics, Hoskins became the new "Bucky" when John Walker replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America. Hoskins rebranded himself as Battlestar after learning that the term "Bucky" demeans African-Americans. When Rogers later reclaimed the Captain America mantle, Walker continued operating for the government as U.S. Agent while Battlestar went back to Chicago, his hometown.

Wyatt Russell will play U.S. Agent in the new series. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson, a.k.a The Falcon. Rumors suggest the series will pit these two against each other to determine who takes up the mantle of Captain America.

View this post on Instagram ACTING. A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Feb 28, 2020 at 11:03am PST

The series also sees Stan returning as the original Bucky, now the Winter Soldier. Daniel Bruhl returns as the villain Baron Zemo. Emily VanCamp reprises her role as Sharon Carter, a.k.a Agent 13. The cast also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner.

What do you think of Bennett joining the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Do you think he's Battlestar? Let us know in the comments. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in fall 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st. The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.