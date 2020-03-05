The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Video Reveals Explosive Action With New Villains

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the highly-anticipated first series in the line Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+, and some new set videos of the show's production are only going to get fans that much more excited. That's because a new series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier set videos are teasing a truly explosive action sequence, which may also be providing or first introduction to some Marvel villains making their MCU debut. The sequence in question shows an attack on two armored police vehicles, perpetrated by a gang of four crooks that come with some heavy duty weaponry. However, it's the description of the videos that may provide the most interesting details (via Murphy's Multiverse):

Additional set photos and videos reveal that this sequence is set during the 2023 G20 summit, where world leaders gather to discuss the future of global economics. Some kind of hostage situation seems to ensue, and John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell) steps in to intervene. Walker seems to battle the attackers, who are four female villains, only to end up getting a beat down. Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) manages to free the G20 leaders and then joins US Agent in the fight. This is how Murphy's Multiverse describes the action:

“The 2 armored vehicles come to a stop and 4 people run toward them. You can’t tell from this but all 4 of them appeared to be females and they all wore masks. One of the ‘bad guys’ with the masks had brilliantly bright, long red curly hair. And so, as you can see in the first video, the 2 NYPD SWAT vehicles pictured above are stopped in the road by the gang of females."

"The next video... gives us another look at Walker’s brutal fighting style and also shows him taken down by the gang of women. This gang of women look like brawlers to me... The final video shows Bucky rushing to the aid of Walker after liberating who we assume to be G20 hostages from the SWAT vehicles."

That description of a "long, red, curly hair" female villain has led some Marvel fans to theorize that this is a very specific group of villains attacking the armored vehicles - one that could be setting up an important future piece of the MCU. That red-haired female villain would be none other than Melissa Gold, the Marvel villain Screaming Mimi who eventually transforms into the hero Songbird. The character's hair has famously come with red streaks, and her early origin had her as part of a four-woman crew of villains, known as The Grapplers.

The Grapplers were four female wrestlers that got a major power boost from a group known as Power Broker, Inc. Power Broker Inc. eventually tries a method to de-power superpowered individuals - including US Agent's partner, Battlestar (rumored to be in the TFATWS). US Agent has then had to take down several versions of Power Broker, Inc in subsequent years.

The key here is that Songbird was an inaugural member of Marvel's Thunderbolts, at team of villains that masquerade as a new team of superheroes. That original team was led by Zemo, who is the main antagonist of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and based on the ideas the series is dealing with, it wouldn't be surprising if the season ends with Zemo seeing the chance to reinvent himself as a faux hero, with someone like Songbird in tow.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

