The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans Are Loving Sam and Bucky’s Relationship Arc

After six exciting and fun episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end on Disney+. It's safe to say that one of the best things about the show has been the chemistry between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The characters first met back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as enemies but once Bucky started to shed the brainwashing done to him by Hydra, the characters upgraded to frenemies in Captain America: Civil War. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw their relationship grow, much to the delight of fans. Some folks love their friendship while others ship them romantically, but no matter how you view their dynamic, there's no denying that they have had a great relationship.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise," The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, previously said of Sam and Bucky's relationship. "In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

You can check out some of the posts from folks who love Sam and Bucky's relationship arc below...