The First Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Funko Pops Launch at Funko Fair 2023

Newly minted DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is about to bring his Guardians saga and, most likely, his tenure at Marvel to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Naturally, the movie is one of the most highly anticipated of 2023, so it's no surprise that Funko chose the first day of their huge Funko Fair event to debut the first Pop figures. The collection of GOTG3 Funko Pops is appropriately massive, with 9 common figures launching alongside a collection of Pop Plush and Pop Keychains.

A breakdown of the entire Funko Fair GOTG wave can be found below (exclusives are higlighted), and pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now for the common lineup with free US shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% discount on all in-stock items via our exclusive link.You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2023 drops right here via our master list.

GOTG3 Star Lord Funko Pop

GOTG3 Drax Funko Pop

GOTG3 Mantis Funko Pop

GOTG3 Nebula Funko Pop

GOTG3 Rocket Funko Pop

GOTG3 Groot Funko Pop

GOTG3 Cosmo Funko Pop

GOTG3 Adam Warlock Funko Pop

GOTG3 Kraglin Funko Pop

GOTG3 Funko SODA: Star Lord, Rocket, Nebula, Drax, Groot (Does not appear to be limited)

GOTG3 Pop Keychains

GOTG3 Pop Plush

GOTG3 Jumbo Groot – Target Exclusive

GOTG3 Mantis – Target Exclusive

GOTG3 Cosmo (Flocked) – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)

GOTG3 Rocket – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)

GOTG3 Funko Soda Mantis – Target Exclusive

GOTG3 Funko SODA Cosmo – Amazon Exclusive (Coming Soon)

GOTG3 Funko SODA Adam Warlock – Walmart Exclusive

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Will Characters Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Dave Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.