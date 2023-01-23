Funko Fair 2023: Here's Where to Get Funko Pop Figures And Exclusives For Day 2
With Toy Fair New York moving to October this year, Funko is shaking things up with their huge Funko Fair event for 2023. This time around it will be a 3-day event spread out over several weeks as opposed to a week-long marathon. With Day 1 in the books, mark your calendar January 25th, and February 1st for the final two events because you can expect to see huge new batches of Pop figures, Soda figures, Pop Plush, and more launch at a regular clip throughout each of those days. To make things easy, we're compiling a complete guide to the event right here.
Historically, Funko Fair is the biggest Pop figure event of the year, and we expect 2023 to be no different. Look for Pop figure releases to begin around 10 or 11am EST and run through the day, wrapping up around 5 or 6pm EST. As noted, new Funko Pop releases will launch at regular intervals, so keep checking in on this article for the latest drops. It will be updated throughout the event.
Below you'll find all of the new Funko Fair 2023 Pop figure releases along with pre-order links. Note that these releases are a standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there aren't any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, there will be plenty of retailer exclusives, which will be highlighted as such on our list. You can also check in on new releases via the following retailer links:
- Buy Funko Pops on Amazon
- Buy Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ and 10% off in-stock via link)
- Entertainment Earth's Drop Zone
- Buy Funko Pops at Walmart
- Buy Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- Buy Funko Pops at BoxLunch
- Buy Funko Pops at Pop In a Box
- Buy Funko Pops at GameStop
Funko Fair 2023 Day 1 Releases for January 18th:
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Pre-order details are available here (Includes Exclusives)
- Captain America: Civil War Build A Scene – Black Panther – Amazon Exclusive (More details here)
- Dragon Ball Super SSGSS Goku Blue Kaioken (Glow) – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart Exclusives (Coming Soon) / Amazon
- Freddy Mercury Funko Pop and Pin (Platinum) – Hot Topic Exclusive / See at Funko
- Banksy Brandalised Funko Pop Art Covers – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wednesday with Cello – Funko Exclusive
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Pre-order details are available here
- Sir Mix-A-Lot Mack Daddy Pop Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DMX – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Funko Exclusive
- Gilligan's Island – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Shazam Comic Cover – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Pre-order at GameStop / Walmart Exclusive
- Harry Potter – Hagrid's Hut with Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth