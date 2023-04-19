Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Funko Pops Add The Awesome Mix

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Newly minted DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is about to bring his Guardians saga and, most likely, his tenure at Marvel to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is one of the most highly anticipated of 2023, so Funko got right on it back in January with the first wave of Pop figures based on the upcoming film. Today, they added to the GOTG lineup with a Pop Album of the original Awesome Mix Vol. 1 as part of a larger, music-themed event. It features a Star-Lord Funko Pop set against the album artwork, and it all comes wrapped in a protective case.

Pre-orders for the GOTG Awesome Mix Funko Pop Album are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). Naturally, James Gunn has lined up Awesome Mix Vol. 3 for the new Guardians of the Galaxy film, and you can check out all of the tracks right here. He had the following to say about the process:

"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW, adding of his trilogy closer: "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

The collection of GOTG3 Funko Pops that dropped earlier this year at Funko Fair is appropriately massive, with 9 common figures launching alongside a collection of Pop Plush and Pop Keychains.A breakdown of the entire Funko Fair GOTG wave can be found below (exclusives are highlighted), again pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now for the common lineup.

GOTG3 Star Lord Funko Pop

GOTG3 Drax Funko Pop

GOTG3 Mantis Funko Pop

GOTG3 Nebula Funko Pop

GOTG3 Rocket Funko Pop

GOTG3 Groot Funko Pop

GOTG3 Cosmo Funko Pop

GOTG3 Adam Warlock Funko Pop

GOTG3 Kraglin Funko Pop

GOTG3 Funko SODA: Star Lord, Rocket, Nebula, Drax, Groot (Does not appear to be limited)

GOTG3 Pop Keychains

GOTG3 Pop Plush

GOTG3 Jumbo Groot – Target Exclusive

GOTG3 Mantis – Target Exclusive

GOTG3 Cosmo (Flocked) – Hot Topic Exclusive

GOTG3 Rocket – BoxLunch Exclusive

GOTG3 Funko Soda Mantis – Target Exclusive

GOTG3 Funko SODA Cosmo – Amazon Exclusive

GOTG3 Funko SODA Adam Warlock – Walmart Exclusive

Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy was (and probably still is) the highest selling Funko Pop figure of all-time. So, it's no surprise that they also launched a wave of Funko Pops based on the Disney+ I am Groot animated shorts at Funko Fair 2023. The collection also coincides with the hype surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which is hitting theaters this May.

The I am Groot Funko Pop lineup features Groot in his PJs, Groot with Cheese Puffs, Groot with a detonator, and more. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free domestic shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% discount on in-stock items using ComicBook exclusive links). A breakdown of the wave can be found below.

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Will Characters Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Dave Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.