One of ‘the Gifted’ Stars Wants a ‘Jessica Jones’ Crossover

Polaris may have her hands full dealing with Sentinel Services on Fox’s The Gifted, but her actress is already thinking about the character’s future, specifically in terms of a team-up with another Marvel heroine.

At New York Comic Con earlier this month, Emma Dumont told Screen Rant that of the other characters in the Marvel Universe she’d like to see Polaris team up with, Jessica Jones would be her pick, even if it is unlikely to ever happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jessica Jones,” Dumont said. “I know they’re not related and they’re totally different universes but they’re so similar I would love to see them together. It would be such a weird dynamic and we kind of look alike.”

Dumont’s resemblance to Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter aside, she’s definitely not wrong about the similarities between the two characters. Both characters are more unpredictable as compared to the others in their groups and both Jessica and Polaris are troubled women. Jessica suffers from PTSD thanks to Kilgrave’s abuse while Polaris has her own mental health challenges. And both characters have plenty of sass which would be fun to watch on screen.

However, it’s not likely the two will ever get the chance to play in the same sandbox. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Fox’s X-Men universe inhabit two separate spaces with no crossover. And even though The Gifted is part of the greater X-Men world, it’s not precisely clear exactly where it fits even within that universe as compared the its cinematic counterparts. But even with them being, well, worlds apart, The Gifted does like to put as many Marvel Easter eggs possible in the Fox television series. Dumont — and fans — may never get a Jessica/Polaris team up, but that doesn’t mean there may not be nods connecting to Marvel on the whole in the show’s future.

The Gifted airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Fox.