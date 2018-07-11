‘The Gifted’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

The Mutant Underground is making a comeback this fall, and fans now know exactly when The Gifted will return for its second season on FOX.

The Gifted’s Season Two premiere episode, titled “eMergence,” will air on Fox on September 25th.

This will be the first night that The Gifted airs in its new day and time for its second season, airing Tuesdays at 8 pm ET.

Here’s a description of things in The Gifted‘s second season:

“The 20th Century Fox Television/Marvel series picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict.”

Fans may get their first real taste of The Gifted‘s return at the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel will take place at 2:30-3:15 pm on Saturday in Ballroom 20 at the convention. Panelists will include executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels.

During the off-season, Skyler Samuels, who plays the Frost sisters, was upgraded to a series regular for Season Two, suggesting she will have a larger role to play as Polaris’ ally in The Inner Circle. The series also added Empire alum Grace Byers as another member of The Hellfire Club.

The Gifted creator and showrunner Matt Nix spoke to ComicBook.com following the first season’s finale and how Lorna’s defection from the Mutant Underground and the formation of the new Inner Circle will shape season two.

“So, going into Season Two, you know, things will have changed, and they will change for everybody, and they’re all going to have to rediscover and redefine their relationship to society,” Nix said. “But then one thing I also think a lot about in Season Two is, when you think about the movies, generally speaking, they have to define, ‘There’s two sides. There’s this side and there’s this side.’ Well, we, for this first 13-episode run, we’ve already kind of explored the idea that they’re not exactly on different sides, the beginnings of the Hellfire Club and the Mutant Underground. They’re kind of working towards the same goals, and they’re in a position where they kind of need to team up. I mean, there’s not a lot else they could do.

“And then, going into take two, I like the idea of that there are all sorts of ways of dealing with this new circumstance that everybody finds themselves in, and not everybody’s going to agree, and not everybody’s going to choose one of the sides that we’ve defined on the show. Exploring those other sides too. I think it’s going to be very interesting. There are going to be common enemies, people who are more aligned with one side than other. There are going to be people who are completely selfish in their motives. All of those things are going to come out in Season Two, where the situation for mutants has got considerably more complicated.”

