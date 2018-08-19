Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Greatest Showman’ Has a Really Clever Wolverine Easter Egg

Hugh Jackman may have hung up his adamantium claws last year in Logan, but it looks like his role as Wolverine is following him to other movies.

Reddit user irie_feeling recently uncovered a Wolverine Easter egg hidden in Jackman’s movie musical The Greatest Showman. In the film’s opening credits, an old-timey white border appears onscreen, which conveniently looks like a pair of crossed arms with Wolverine claws sticking out of the hands.

While this Easter egg might not be the most glaring, it’s pretty hard to ignore once you do spot it. And some will certainly find it delightful that The Greatest Showman paid that much attention to detail, although the same definitely can’t be said for the film’s historical accuracy.

This Easter egg is just the latest connection that has been discovered between Wolverine and The Greatest Showman, with the hard-edged Marvel superhero having a surprising role in how the film’s songs came together.

“We wrote every song for Hugh, knowing it was going to be Hugh,” The Greatest Showman composer Justin Paul revealed last year. “That was actually really helpful because we were able to sort of… it gives you an extra special litmus test while writing. Because as you write something, you get to ask, ‘How would that sound coming out of [Hugh’s mouth]?’ A lot of it was like, ‘OK, we’re writing songs for Wolverine to sing. So how can we make it like as cool and muscular as he is? And give Barnum some of that swagger that I know Michael [Gracey] wanted him to have.’ We were able to write the songs with that little editing filter on it, which was, ‘Remember Hugh’s singing this. So how can we make it best for him.’”

But even with all of these little touches of Wolverine in his other films, it sounds like Jackman isn’t jumping at the opportunity to play the character again.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great.” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

What do you think of The Greatest Showman‘s Wolverine Easter egg? Let us know what you think in the comments below.