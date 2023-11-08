The Marvels First Reactions Call Latest MCU Movie "Utterly Delightful"
The Marvels, the latest MCU movie, premieres Friday, November 10th.
In just a few days the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive with The Marvels, a film that brings three key MCU characters together with Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau's Photon, and Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel. The new film acts as a nice bow on several storylines from throughout the MCU, pulling together plots from Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and also setting up some even further storylines for the Marvel Cinematic Univere's upcoming Phase Five and Phase Six. Now the first reactions to the film have come out after the initial screenings for the film and the word is mostly good so far.
ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson had high praise for the film, calling it "utterly delightful" and praising its ability to be a new superhero movie that doesn't try to reinvent the wheel too much. She also added that the series was very accessible for viewers even if they hadn't watched the likes of Ms. Marvel or WandaVision. Brandon Davis praised the three leads while also noting that sometimes the visual effects left something to be desired, and Kofi Outlaw noted that the final battle is a messy, but added that the ensemble is great and its post-credit scenes are what we want from a new MCU movie. You can read the full swath of The Marvels reactions below!
In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.
The MCU needs to learn the right lessons
I’m astonished by how accessible #TheMarvels is, even when it has to pick up the threads of multiple shows. My crowd was audibly reacting to things I saw on D+ months ago, and it was great.
The MCU needs to learn the right lessons from that connectivity going forward. pic.twitter.com/uk5dqwWKnf— Jenna Anderson ✨ (@heyitsjennalynn) November 8, 2023
It deserves so much more credit
I’m hoping against hope that #TheMarvels becomes a sleeper hit, because it deserves so much more credit than it’s getting.
If you’re already shortchanging this movie before even seeing it, or you suddenly only care because of potential cameos, that’s depressing.— Jenna Anderson ✨ (@heyitsjennalynn) November 8, 2023
Ensemble cast is great
Look, #TheMarvels is no more mid than most of #MCU Phase 4 & 5 .
The ensemble cast is great; the entanglement mechanics are impressive & fun – but the “story” and character development are both messy and half-cooked, as is the 3rd Act battle.
Ending & Credits scenes are 🤌🏾🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/1aPVJUyT72— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) November 8, 2023
Exciting MCU stuff
The Marvels is a fine MCU entry.
Carol, Kamala, and Monica are really great, especially together in very creative action scenes! First 25 minutes really rocked, exciting MCU stuff by the end.
Villain is forgettable. VFX vary, both good and bad. Some silly scenes didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/dflCP2hOPX— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 8, 2023
Genuinely hilarious
#TheMarvels is so much fun, action-packed goodness, but genuinely hilarious and exciting to watch from start to finish. I love my girls so much and seeing them fight all three together truly is so special. Higher, further, faster baby! pic.twitter.com/epEroO2ClU— Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 8, 2023
Cat lovers will be happy
#TheMarvels is very entertaining! The switching among Marvels played quite well during action scenes making the fight much more fun ! I am glad that kitties play bigger roles this time . Cat lovers will be happy. Kamala and her family still scene stealers. pic.twitter.com/QpnGo1YQUY— MaggieMinLA (@MaggieMinLA) November 8, 2023
More episodic than a cinematic endeavor
#TheMarvels worked for me. Female Avengers team-up movie packs in chuckles, cats, hairballs, and musical sequences. Much more episodic than a cinematic endeavor, but I think that's its greatest strength. Great post-credits. Loved my leading lady trio. Great visual effects. Jersey… pic.twitter.com/uWk9w4M4Og— Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 8, 2023
Charming and colorful
#TheMarvels has serious script issues to be sure but it’s so charming and colorful and fun it’s easy to overlook. Imán avellano steals the show. Teyonnah Parris and Brie Larson are great. And give me more Flerkins any day. pic.twitter.com/8E6TDEPHAm— Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) November 8, 2023
Wholesome and wacky
#TheMarvels is so much fun — wholesome and wacky and joyful and moving, with some really inspired, inspiring sequences that more than make up for occasionally iffy plotting. It also restores something desperately needed in the MCU: hope for what comes next. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ulSY4SiJAn— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2023
The Cameos!
All I wanted from #TheMarvels was to have a good time and that movie is stupid fun! Kamala, Monica, and Carol are so much fun together. The swapping, singing, and dancing played better than I thought it would. The cameos, my god those cameos! I’m so happy I saw this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/seWhnb9fzX— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) November 8, 2023