The Marvels First Reactions Call Latest MCU Movie "Utterly Delightful"

In just a few days the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive with The Marvels, a film that brings three key MCU characters together with Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau's Photon, and Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel. The new film acts as a nice bow on several storylines from throughout the MCU, pulling together plots from Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and also setting up some even further storylines for the Marvel Cinematic Univere's upcoming Phase Five and Phase Six. Now the first reactions to the film have come out after the initial screenings for the film and the word is mostly good so far.

ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson had high praise for the film, calling it "utterly delightful" and praising its ability to be a new superhero movie that doesn't try to reinvent the wheel too much. She also added that the series was very accessible for viewers even if they hadn't watched the likes of Ms. Marvel or WandaVision. Brandon Davis praised the three leads while also noting that sometimes the visual effects left something to be desired, and Kofi Outlaw noted that the final battle is a messy, but added that the ensemble is great and its post-credit scenes are what we want from a new MCU movie. You can read the full swath of The Marvels reactions below!

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.