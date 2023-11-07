The Marvels Final Trailer Released During Monday Night Football

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to soar to new heights this weekend, when The Marvels makes its debut in theaters. Now that the film's premiere is just a matter of days away, Marvel Studios has released a brand-new look at what's in store, in the form of a final trailer. The new footage, which was released during Monday Night Football's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, showcases what fans can expect from the Captain Marvel sequel. This time around in The Marvels, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will be joined by fellow heroines Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), as the trio face off against an otherworldly threat.

"The first movie was so beautiful because you see this family that she's lost, and now in this movie, you kind of see how she's isolated herself from family," director and co-writer Nia DaCosta recently explained to ComicBook.com. "But family is so important to help any of us get anything done and feel supported and [like we] can take on the world. I really wanted to be able to see that, and who she was, in this film."

How Long Is The Marvels' Runtime?

Earlier this fall, it was confirmed that The Marvels will have the shortest runtime yet in the MCU, with the film clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. For frame of reference, the title of shortest film in the franchise was previously held by both Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk, with a total of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Even then, DaCosta has hinted that the film will deliver on a lot of elements.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly," DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Are you excited for The Marvels? What do you think of its final trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.