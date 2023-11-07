Is Marvel Studios Putting Blue Marvel in The Marvels?





The Marvels features its fair share of characters using Marvel in their name. There's Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) leading the way, and she's joined by Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Spectrum (Teyonah Parris), a character that used the Captain Marvel moniker long before Danvers did in the source material. With those three characters in tow, only one major "Marvel" character remains to be seen, the Magnificent Master of Might himself, Blue Marvel.

Real name Adam Brashear, Blue Marvel has become somewhat of a fan favorite in recent years, largely thanks to his inclusion in Al Ewing's various critically-acclaimed comics. The character is often thought of as one of the House of Ideas' strongest characters, given he's practically omnipotent with his various radiation-based powers. When pre-production was first underway on The Marvels, it was rumored that John Wick: Chapter 4 star Shamier Anderson had joined the production.

Now three trailers in and just days from release, and the actor has yet to appear in any of the film's marketing. Either Anderson isn't really involved in the film whatsoever, or Marvel Studios is keeping the actor's involvement in the film a huge surprise. At this point, few surprises would be more grand than the live-action arrival of Adam Brashear's Blue Marvel.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.