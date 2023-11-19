The Marvels Has the MCU's Worst Second Weekend Box Office Drop Ever

The Marvels marks the final Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit theaters this year. Unfortunately, the franchise isn't going out with a bang at the box office. The movie has gotten fairly decent reviews, earning a mixed 62% critics score and a decent 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "high-octane, silly, sweet, and imperfect." However, due to a mixture of factors ranging from so-called "superhero fatigue" to the cast being unable to promote the film during the SAG strike, The Marvels is turning out to be a franchise low when it comes to ticket sales. In fact, this marks the MCU's worst second-weekend drop in history at 79%.

Despite being the top earner at the box office last weekend, The Marvels only took in $47 million domestically. This weekend, the film only earned about $2.8 million on Friday and took away only $10.2 million in total from 4,030 theaters. The movie's domestic total is now $65 million. While the movie's current total is a disappointment, it's not a huge surprise the movie had a significant drop considering there are multiple new movies out this weekend, including The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Trolls World Tour.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.