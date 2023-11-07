The Marvels Opening Weekend Box Office Tracking Lower Than Black Widow and Eternals

The Marvels finally flies into theaters this weekend, bringing to life the long-awaited sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. Marvel Studios has been taking a unique approach to drumming up hype for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, even releasing its final trailer on Monday night just days before the film's debut. According to a new report, that might not be enough to help The Marvels' opening weekend box office, with projections for the film currently sitting at $50-60 million domestically, and $80 million overseas, for a total of $140 million worldwide. If The Marvels does hit that number, it would be on par with the domestic opening weekends of Ant-Man ($57.2 million), and Eternals ($71.2 million).

The projected worldwide opening would be less than Eternals ($160 million) and even Black Widow ($148 million), which also debuted on Disney+'s Premier Access tier simultaneously amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Long Is The Marvels' Runtime?

Earlier this fall, it was confirmed that The Marvels will have the shortest runtime yet in the MCU, with the film clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. For frame of reference, the title of shortest film in the franchise was previously held by both Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk, with a total of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Even then, director Nia DaCosta has hinted that the film will deliver on a lot of elements.

"I really wanted it to be under two hours," DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "I always think about the runtime actually, when I go into a film. I just feel like there's no need to have it long if you don't need to, because 1 hour 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all really excited, I just think you do what's right for the movie. I didn't even know about this runtime thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what's right for the movie."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Are you excited to see The Marvels? What do you think of the newest box office projections? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.

h/t: Deadline