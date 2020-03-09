The New Mutants Director Confirms No Reshoots Took Place

After what feels like a decade of waiting since the chilling first trailer was released online, The New Mutants is finally about to be released to the public. It hasn’t actually been a decade, but it has been more than two and a half years since the first trailer for Josh Boone‘s X-Men spinoff was unveiled, and fans have never stopped wondering if and when the actual movie would hit theaters. The delays were due to Disney’s groundbreaking purchase of 21st Century Fox, but early reports suggested that there were heavy reshoots being done to the film, making it scarier and adding characters. That didn’t exactly turn out to be true.

In fact, there weren’t any reshoots on The New Mutants at all, according to the film’s director. Boone recently spoke with EW about the upcoming release of his genre-bender, and he confirmed that the reshoots never took place, so the version being sent to theaters is the original vision he delivered with the rest of the team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everybody said we did reshoots! We’ve never done reshoots,” Boone explained. “And I’ll tell you this: if there hadn’t been a merger, I’m sure we would’ve done reshoots the same way every movie does pickups. We didn’t even do that because by the time the merger was done and everything was settled, everybody’s older.”

“We had heard nothing because of the merger. It was radio silence for about a year where we had no new information at all,” he added. “When they called me right before I went to go make The Stand and said, ‘Would you come finish the movie?’ I said, ‘I would f—in’ love to come finish the movie!’”

When Disney bought Fox, and The New Mutants was initially delayed, the editing team was about two-thirds of the way through their work on the film. There were also some heavier special effects that needed to be added to The New Mutants before it was ready to release.

“In the editing, we were probably 75 percent done,” Boone said. “We came back and finished it up. It took a couple months, and it was nice to be able to come back. Knate [Lee], my co-writer, and I, we hadn’t seen it in a year. We did a bunch of things here and there that we hadn’t thought about or noticed a year before.”

Are you excited to finally see The New Mutants hit theaters? Let us know in the comments!

The New Mutants hits theaters on April 3rd.