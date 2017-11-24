‘The Punisher’s Deborah Ann Woll Teases Potential Frank and Karen Romance

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Punisher on Netflix. Continue reading at your own risk…

Frank Castle and Karen Page clearly shared a bond when appearing together in the second season of Daredevil, and the relationship continued through The Punisher solo series, which debuted on Netflix last week. Although the pair never exactly got romantically involved in the series, it seemed as though the option was very much on the table for the future.

When speaking with Cinemablend this week, Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen in the series, said that the romance was something that she and Punisher actor Jon Bernthal were always conscious of while shooting.

“There are conversations,” Woll said of the relationship. “I have to think about how much I can sort of reveal. Also just in terms of whether this is Jon’s story to tell or my story to tell, you just want to kind of be respectful of everybody’s contributions. Jon and I have certainly feel that there is room for a romantic story in there. And there were certainly scenes where we took it farther in some takes than we did in other takes. We’ll have to sort of wait and see what the editors chose, and how far they decided to push it. But we as actors allowed for that possibility. It’ll kinda be up to Marvel and the powers that be to see how far they wanted to take it.”

As far as Frank Castle‘s wife, who was killed before the show began, Woll explained that her impact on Frank’s future is still a big part of the equation.

“You have to remember that no marriage is a fairy tale marriage,” she said. “They’re trying to sort of show you that there can be deep, respected love, but also a lot of figuring things out. And I think for sure that Karen doesn’t want to step on their toes, but at this point, he and she are the only people who really — they’re two profoundly lonely people — and the only person who really knows them to their core is the other one. And there’s a deep affection there, but it’s complicated.”

All 13 episodes of The Punisher are currently streaming on Netflix.