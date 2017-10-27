This ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Yondu Halloween Mask Is Terrifying

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies have had a fairly foolproof recipe for success: solid writing and acting paired with a distinctive visual style and a dash of ’80s nostalgia thrown in for good measure. It is in the spirit of that nostalgia that we present a look at an officially-licensed Yondu Halloween mask that is just as unintentionally terrifying as all those rubber masks you used see dominating the shelves in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The mask, which appears to be unofficial, rather than a licensed product from Marvel or Disney, seems to have originated on xcoser, where it retails for $55. Fans who want to take their chances with delivery from China can get it on eBay for as little as $10 — but probably not in time for Halloween on Tuesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The close-set eyes and jagged row of teeth prompted one Redditor to jokingly referr to it as “Yonder,” a mash-up of Yondu and Mater from the Disney/Pixar Cars franchise, which seems just about perfect, as descriptions go.

The official costumes for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, available via Rubie’s, fare generally better, althoguh there is still a Drax the Destroyer mask that looks more like Christopher Lloyd’s Uncle Fester from the Addams Family movies. The Yondu in that lot looks is more generic and looks very much like a plastic mask. It is still not a great look, but most fans seem to agree that it beats out the nightmare fuel here.

Yondu was the breakout character in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, where his emotionally-charged final scenes, combined with the film’s most catchphrase-friendly moment (“I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!”), came together with one of Michael Rooker’s best performances to connect with the movie’s audience.

Guardians, aside from Rocket and Groot, has a bit of a hard time on the costume front; while Drax, Gamora, Yondu, and others technically have a distinctive look that would be difficult to accomplish with standard makeup for most people, their features are mostly human, meaning that any attempt to make a latex mask out of them will almost certainly turn out…well…kind of like this one.

If you want to shake yourself out of the horror of this mask, you can grab Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital now and give it a re-watch. Just don’t get too hung up on the whole “daddy” part.