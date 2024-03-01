Thomas Haden Church Talks Plans for Spider-Man 4 and Sideways Sequel (Exclusive)

Thomas Haden Church is known for many roles ranging from Lowell Mather on Wings to Stone on Twisted Metal. However, some might know him best as Jack from Alexadner Payne's Sideways or Flint Marko/Sandman from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. Church recently had a chat with ComicBook.com about his new film, Accidental Texan, and was asked if he'd rather play Jack or Flint again. While playing Sandman again definitely seems more likely, Church says a Sideways sequel was discussed at one point.

"You know, Jack, I don't think it's ever gonna happen," Church shared. "There were some conversations about it probably three years ago. There were some conversations about maybe, but it's such a unique thing. You know, I never really spoke to Paul [Giamatti] about it. We exchanged messages. I did talk to Alexander a little bit about it and then the producer Michael London and, of course, Searchlight was chomping to do it, you know, because that's an automatic hit. Especially with Alexander, Paul, and I together again ... They pitched me the story of what they wanted us to do, which was a great idea and there was some talk about it but then it just sort of, I don't know, it just drifted away."

"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," Church continued. "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," he added when ComicBook.com's Chris Killian suggested Secret Wars as a possible place for Church to pop up. "But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

Will Sam Raimi'sh Spider-Man 4 Happen?

Raimi has long been attached to a fourth Spider-Man project, with Sony even pushing the film into pre-production at one point. The filmmaker has said he's down to return to the world of Spidey after coming back to Marvel and directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi said when asked about making another Spider-Man sequel. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

