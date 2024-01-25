Spider-Man 4 Plot Rumors Have Fans Divided

Spider-Man 4's latest plot rumors have divided the fandom in a major way. Tom Holland's next outing as Spider-Man could go in a couple of different directions. Reports from Daniel Richtman had Marvel fans on an emotional roller coaster. The scooper says that Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has been in touch with Marvel and Sony about Spider-Man 4. A lot of fans have been salivating over that idea. However, the second half of his report has become a major point of contention online. Allegedly, Sony wants to bring back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man 4. But, Holland and Marvel President Kevin Feige want a more grounded movie.

The prevailing fan wishlist among the chatty fans on Twitter has been that Spider-Man 4 should be a grounded affair, possibly involving Daredevil. Adding to this growing argument were previous rumors that the sequel would be a "gang war" storyline that wrapped all the street level Marvel heroes into the plot fighting Kingpin. Marvel Studios has not formally announced Spider-Man 4 yet. So, anything could happen. Even if the scope was a little bit bigger, it could still yield a pretty great movie. Still, there's been a lot for fans to discuss when it comes to Tom Holland's return to the MCU.

look, i LOVED them together on screen and if you wanna do it again, pls just do a whole separate multiverse movie



i really want this street level “civil war” type event that’s also been rumored for spider-man 4 and it makes more sense than another multiverse movie https://t.co/wahVG0gjtr — jake who remains (@lord_anarchy) January 24, 2024

What do you think should happen in Spider-Man 4? Check out the wild responses down below!