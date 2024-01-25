Spider-Man 4 Plot Rumors Have Fans Divided
Spider-Man 4 rumors about Kingpin have the fans going ballistic.
Spider-Man 4's latest plot rumors have divided the fandom in a major way. Tom Holland's next outing as Spider-Man could go in a couple of different directions. Reports from Daniel Richtman had Marvel fans on an emotional roller coaster. The scooper says that Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has been in touch with Marvel and Sony about Spider-Man 4. A lot of fans have been salivating over that idea. However, the second half of his report has become a major point of contention online. Allegedly, Sony wants to bring back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man 4. But, Holland and Marvel President Kevin Feige want a more grounded movie.
The prevailing fan wishlist among the chatty fans on Twitter has been that Spider-Man 4 should be a grounded affair, possibly involving Daredevil. Adding to this growing argument were previous rumors that the sequel would be a "gang war" storyline that wrapped all the street level Marvel heroes into the plot fighting Kingpin. Marvel Studios has not formally announced Spider-Man 4 yet. So, anything could happen. Even if the scope was a little bit bigger, it could still yield a pretty great movie. Still, there's been a lot for fans to discuss when it comes to Tom Holland's return to the MCU.
look, i LOVED them together on screen and if you wanna do it again, pls just do a whole separate multiverse movie— jake who remains (@lord_anarchy) January 24, 2024
i really want this street level “civil war” type event that’s also been rumored for spider-man 4 and it makes more sense than another multiverse movie https://t.co/wahVG0gjtr
What do you think should happen in Spider-Man 4? Check out the wild responses down below!
Loved them together
prevnext
I’d love nothing more than to see my boys reunite in Secret Wars, but Spider-Man 4 should be a grounded street-level movie with Daredevil, Kingpin, and Scorpion. pic.twitter.com/uuCFzzDGxH— GameUnboxingReviews (@GameUnboxing) January 24, 2024
Wild idea
prevnext
If Spider-Man 4 is adapting a villain that has not been adapted to live-action yet, I'd love for it to be the Chameleon as an ex/rogue Shield agent... The body camouflage tech he'd use has already been introduced in the MCU. #Marvel #MCU #MarvelStudios #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/73zzBZLxTA— SpectreSaunders (@SpectreSaunders) January 20, 2024
Focus on the MCU
prevnext
I just want to see Tobey and Andrew now in Secret Wars or in a future live action Spiderverse. Spider-Man 4 HAS to be a Tom Holland story, just him and the MCU. https://t.co/uv01Hbexew— The Oracle (@TheTowersOracle) January 25, 2024
This is a lot of your street-level lineup
prevnext
I wanna see all of them team up in Spider-Man 4 to beat the shit out of Kingpin so bad pic.twitter.com/WXkaoop1XZ— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) January 17, 2024
People just shooting their shot
prevnext
Bullseye in Spider-Man 4 would be INSANE#DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/n4coK3iLIe— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 24, 2024
People were really banking on the street level
prevnext
Sony needs to chill with the Tobey and Andrew.
Focus on making a street-level Spider-Man 4.
Then maybe include them in a post-credits scene that teases a NWH reunion for Spider-Man 5.
A Venom Dark Matter👹 story can open the multiverse for Peter like it did for Spot & Wanda👹. https://t.co/e0U63UhFJL— MT (@MasterTainment) January 25, 2024
A silver lining to be sure
prevnext
I heard that the "Web of Life" might help connect all Spider-Man universes and make it easier to tell stories that span across them.
This could increase the chances of us seeing Raimi's Spider-Man 4 and TASM3. pic.twitter.com/7j9MGw9zi8— The Spaceman (@GothicHeros) January 24, 2024
Some are not thrilled
prev
Sony trying to force Tobey and Andrew into Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/NX4YRgtM7R— Robin #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow (@Ras_Al_Him) January 25, 2024