Fan-Favorite Actor Addresses Spider-Man 4 Villain Rumors

Spider-Man 4 is rumored to bring a new live-action villain into the MCU. Murmurs from The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez say that the bad guy in the upcoming movie won't be someone we've seen in live-action before. After seeing the chatter, Mr. Negative actor Stephen Oyoung wants in on the action. For PlayStation fans, the voice actor is a notable part of Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. As the games are played by millions of people all over the world, Mr. negative could be a good choice for a villain in Spider-Man 4.

On Twitter, the actor said, "I don't have powerful backing. I am not a member of BTS. I never won an award. I am not a trend setter or Asian Am history maker. I was not on Beef. I don't know Michelle Yeoh. I have been on the grind in this biz for almost twenty years. I only know kung fu and have a dream."

What’s a guy gotta do… https://t.co/1VJE7CeQOS — Stephen Oyoung (@MrStephenOyoung) January 20, 2024

A lot of the comments were positive. As The Multiverse Saga rolls on, Sony crossing the streams between their video game output and the movie side of things makes a lot of sense. Mr. Negative is the kind of villain that would also allow for some cool stylistic flourishes on-screen. Maybe most tantalizing of all is that the villain could have ties to Kingpin's criminal empire that would put Spider-Man and Wilson Fisk into direct conflict moving forward. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's version of the baddie is a fan-favorite as well. Finding a way to borrow the best elements from each would be fun for audiences as well.

Familiar Faces In Spider-Man 4?

While a lot of the fanbase is focused on the newcomers, some are also wondering if any of Peter's old friends will show up in Spider-Man 4. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and others helped connect the MCU's Spider-Man to his community. The memory wipe spell obviously complicates things. But, this is comic books, nothing is forever. In 2022, Sony executive Tom Rothman talked too Deadline about getting the band back together. It seems nothing is off the table, not even director Jon Watts.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman began. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

Other Details About Spider-Man 4

With so many uncertainties swirling around Spider-Man 4 at the moment, it helps to know what's been explicitly talked about. Tom Holland actually spoke about the project with Collider last year. During their conversation, he argued that he wouldn't just be coming back for a standard sequel. The Spider-Man star wants it to be something special. That's probably wise considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home blew the doors off of theaters in 2021.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland explained. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

