Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Think He Really Is Thor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor actor Chris Hemsworth really and truly is the God of Thunder according to his children.

Hemsworth became Thor for the first time when the hero’s titular film release in 2011. Since then, he has portrayed the character in three Thor films and a trio of Avengers movies, with a fourth on the way. However, going home, he seems to be keeping the cape on through his little ones’ eyes, as his wife Elsa Pataky explained.

“They don’t know who is Thor and who is papa … and (that) he doesn’t go (around) with the hammer all the time and things like that,” Pataky told news.com.au. “They don’t understand what is the TV yet, and you (can) do that for work. Kind of my oldest one (six-year-old India Rose) is getting it, but sometimes (the children ask Hemsworth) ‘What are you going to be, papa or Thor?’ and (he says), ‘Like both.’”

Going out when Marvel Studios films are being promoted, the kids often notice their father, while questioning whether or not their Fast & Furious star mother is working, at all!

“When we go everywhere they are like (pointing out) papa, papa, papa … and I’m like, ‘I’m there somewhere,’” Pataky joked. “And it’s like, ‘Do you work mamma? Because you say you go to work all the time and I don’t see you anywhere.’”

Still, the question remains whether or not Hemsworth’s little ones blame him for the Decimation of half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. The directors of the movie almost certainly do!

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo tells ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.