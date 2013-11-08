Thor: The Dark World Trends After Fans Defend Sequel
When it comes to the conversations where people discuss the best Marvel movies ever, Thor: The Dark World rarely finds itself at the top of any list. In fact, the Chris Hemsworth-starring sequel often finds itself at the bottom of most rankings. It's even one of Marvel Studios' lowest-rated movies with a 66-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's one of only two movies — the other being Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk — to not receive the review aggregator's acclaimed "Certified Fresh" badge.
Still, some eight years after the sequel hit theaters, fans are defending it. So much so, The Dark World became a trending topic across Twitter. Thor 2 sympathizers came out of the woodwork across the social network, defending the flick for its rich storytelling and character-driven moments — especially when it comes to Hemsworth's eponymous hero and Tom Hiddleston's beloved Loki.
Not All That Bad
I didn’t think Thor 2 was all that bad pic.twitter.com/LTAuUjjaS8— Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 24, 2021
Too Harsh
Have ya ever sat down and thinked…— 💛❤️💙🤍treystar679 (@treystar679) August 24, 2021
“Y’know, maybe we were too harsh on Thor 2”? pic.twitter.com/YTBu5FNbVS
Supreme Loki
Thor 2 is trending and I'm going to take the moment to say The Dark World is the best in the Thor series. It gave us this Supreme Loki. Argue with your mother.
💫 Thread 💫 pic.twitter.com/bUnc57PPGB— Μιςнεlε Lεε (@ItsHiddlesWorld) August 24, 2021
I Said What I Said
thor 2 doesnt deserve all the hate it gets pic.twitter.com/lSSyc1ucym— B (@notnowsxtan) August 24, 2021
Sorry Not Sorry
Unpopular opinion but Thor 2 is my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/FRDRoibjwj— Alexi Diamond (@AlexiLokidottir) August 24, 2021
Stop Lying
THOR 2 IS SO GOOD STOP LYING pic.twitter.com/2QVNyPSW38— Mae // Loki is Bisexual 🌈 (solar power era ☀️🍃) (@LokiBisexual) August 24, 2021
Strongest Beginning
everyone tweeting thor 2 was bad: have you considered the first hr of thor 2 is absolutely wonderful & tells a rich, complex story w/strong worldbuilding & familial conflict?
that said: they absolutely forgot they had a villain and movie to finish for the last 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/rzrJ0N2XJB— lead sandworm from dune 2021 (@liesandarbor) August 24, 2021
Thor: The Dark World is now streaming on Disney+.1comments
What'd you think the Thor sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Thor: The Dark World is now streaming on Disney+.