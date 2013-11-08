Thor: The Dark World Trends After Fans Defend Sequel

When it comes to the conversations where people discuss the best Marvel movies ever, Thor: The Dark World rarely finds itself at the top of any list. In fact, the Chris Hemsworth-starring sequel often finds itself at the bottom of most rankings. It's even one of Marvel Studios' lowest-rated movies with a 66-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's one of only two movies — the other being Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk — to not receive the review aggregator's acclaimed "Certified Fresh" badge.

Still, some eight years after the sequel hit theaters, fans are defending it. So much so, The Dark World became a trending topic across Twitter. Thor 2 sympathizers came out of the woodwork across the social network, defending the flick for its rich storytelling and character-driven moments — especially when it comes to Hemsworth's eponymous hero and Tom Hiddleston's beloved Loki.

