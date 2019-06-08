Avengers: Endgame Writers Don’t Know If Thor Will Be Part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Avengers: Endgame left Thor in an interesting position. Where Iron Man and Captain America’s stories came to definitive ends, Thor’s story came more to a turning point than a conclusion. The god of thunder decided to abdicate his position as All-Father and allow Valkyrie to take over leading the Asgardian refugee community on Earth. Thor took to space, hitching a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

This ending left Marvel fans wondering if Thor could play a role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He already established a relationship with the cosmic heroes in Avengers: Infinity War. Was Thor being set up to become an Asgardian of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame?

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems that wasn’t necessarily the intent. During an interview with Empire Magazine’s podcast, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely say they have no idea whether Thor will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

For his part, star Chris Hemsworth says he likes the idea. “I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said in an interview. “I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

For now, Hemsworth plans to take some time off after a busy period in his career to reconnect with his family. “This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth said. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

Do you hope to see Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.