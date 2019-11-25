Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Poster Teases MCU Arrival of Galactus

Now that Marvel Studios is in control of the live-action rights to characters from both the Fantastic Four and X-Men families, it’s but a matter of time before characters like Galactus join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last seen as a massive cosmic cloud of space dust in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), one fan artist thinks we might end up seeing the real version of the character in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Shared on Instagram by @sudipan007, the Love and Thunder poster showcases both Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the world-eater looms large in the background.

Cosmically speaking, there are already a few big pieces in the works for Love and Thunder, and there’s no proper real connection between the property and Galactus. Regardless, Waititi’s success with Thor: Ragnarok has turned Love and Thunder into one of the best-reviewed superhero films ever released and most fans — this writer included — would be ecstatic to see the cosmic baddie join the shared cinematic universe then.

If you were a fan of Ragnarok, Waititi previously teased he and his team are taking Love and Thunder to a whole new level. “It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic,” Waititi said of the fourth Thor installment. “It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

