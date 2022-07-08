Thor: Love and Thunder: Marvel Celebrates One Week Until Release

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is thriving this year with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theatres earlier this year. Next on the Marvel line-up is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is finally being released next week. The movie will mark the first time a titular hero has gotten a fourth film in the franchise. Today, Marvel took to social media to celebrate one week until the film's official release.

"ONE ❤️ WEEK ⚡ It's almost time to experience the adventure in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, only in theaters July 8. Get tickets now," Marvel wrote. You can check out the one-week video below:

"It was a lot of nostalgia in [Thor: Love and Thunder] for me, as it was with the last Avengers film. Ten, eleven years I've been doing it. The first time I played Thor was opposite Natalie Portman, and it was one of my first jobs, and I kept thinking I was going to get fired, or nothing was gonna work, or fans weren't going to accept my version of the character," Chris Hemsworth told Australia's TODAY. "And if she thought I was any good, or I deserved to be there, or what have you."

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi along with a cast of Marvel favorites. Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Waititi (Korg) are all returning for the film along with some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. The film will also include some MCU newcomers, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder "is so insane and also very romantic." During an interview with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It's very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.