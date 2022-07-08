Thor: Love and Thunder Reactions Call the Marvel Movie Hilarious and Heartfelt

The first Thor: Love and Thunder reactions have thundered online. Press shared their thoughts on social media after attending Thors-day's red carpet world premiere in Los Angeles, with early buzz calling director Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok a hilarious and heartfelt cosmic love story for the ages. Set between the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios' Thor 4 reunites the space viking Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who returns wielding the power of Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor. See what early audiences are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder before it opens only in theaters on July 8.

Insider's Kirsten Acuna praised Thor: Love and Thunder as "the best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and [Spider-Man] No Way Home," tweeting, "Natalie Portman is finally given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor."

Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

The Thor-quel is "another classic Thor adventure," wrote Fandango's Erik Davis in another tweet. "#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go [with] a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!"

Andrew J. Salazar of DiscussingFilm tweeted that Waititi's sequel is "better when it's not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok," noting that "most of the humor doesn't land as well as it did the first time" despite the best efforts of the cast.

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

See more early Thor: Love and Thunder reactions below. Reviews will remain under embargo until July 5.

Reads the official synopsis, Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters.