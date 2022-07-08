Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Reveals Marvel Hero She Wants to Team Up With Next

Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fight alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie will see Portman's Jane Foster become The Mighty Thor in an adaptation of the comic of the same name by writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman. The Mighty Thor was once a member of the Avengers, but some fans will want to see Natalie Portman working together with other Marvel heroes on the big screen. The actress offered up Captain Marvel as another popular MCU hero she'd love to work with in the future.

Variety spoke to Natalie Portman at the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet premiere, where she was asked who is the one superhero she'd want to be in a movie with. "That's a good question," Portman replied. "Chris [Hemsworth] is the ultimate, of course. And Tessa [Thompson] I love, being with both of them." After giving the question some more thought, Portman decided on Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, who she is a big fan of.

"Well I love Captain Marvel," she added. "Brie [Larson] is a dear friend so that would be a fun one." A team-up between The Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel would be fun to watch. The sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, will feature heroes like Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau fighting alongside Carol Danvers against a new cosmic threat.

Thor: Love and Thunder brings Natalie Portman back into the Marvel fold, turning her into a superhero rather than a simple love interest. Director Taika Waititi revealed he regrets not including Portman in Thor: Ragnarok since he was a fan of The Mighty Thor in the comics.

"It was part of the comic run by Jason Aaron, and it was something that we were always in love with when I was working on Ragnarok," Waititi told Variety, referring to the All-New All-Different Marvel era that reinvented Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor. "We were always talking about how cool that was. And part of me on Ragnarok really wished that Natalie could be part of that, and then when [Marvel] said 'we want to bring her back,' it all just made sense."

Waititi continued, "She's going to be Mighty Thor, she's now going to take the hammer [Mjolnir], and that character is going to evolve, and she's going to be a hero, too."

It's unknown if Jane Foster will remain The Mighty Thor once Thor: Love and Thunder concludes, but there is a good chance that she sticks around. As the old guard retires from saving the world, heroes are stepping up in their place. Sam Wilson is officially Captain America, and new heroes such as Shang-Chi, the Eternals, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, and more are being introduced in Phase 4. Plus, characters like Captain Marvel can step up into more prominent positions among Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

