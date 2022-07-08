Thor Writer Jason Aaron Confirms He Consulted On Love and Thunder

One of the most prolific writers on Marvel's Thor comics was a consultant on the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth movie in the Thor franchise is loosely based on The Mighty Thor comics that featured Jane Foster's time as the Goddess of Thunder. Natalie Portman returns to reprise her role as Jane Foster, wielding a reforged Mjolnir as our heroes fight Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Jason Aaron was the writer of Thor/The Mighty Thor, and he revealed during a recent signing that he was consulted on Thor: Love and Thunder.

"A thunderous #SignatureSeriesSaturday with a quick message from writer @jasonaaron!" the CGC Comics Twitter account shared. "Aaron is here for his Private Signing, and we had to ask him about the topic that's on everybody's mind. Check out the video to hear what he has to say about the upcoming #ThorLoveAndThunder" A video was attached to the social media post, where Aaron shared his consulting role on the Marvel Studios project.

"Hey, this is Jason Aaron, writer of Avengers and Thor. I am here at CGC headquarters signing all your comics. Thanks for the books you guys send in and all of the notes you left. I really appreciate it," Aaron said. He then discussed his excitement at seeing Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen.

"Thor: Love and Thunder comes out soon. I'm excited to get to watch it along with everybody else. I've gotten to be a little bit a part of things and consult along the way, and I'm super excited about everything I've seen about the way they're handling it," he revealed. "Jane Foster's story, Gorr the God Butcher stuff is super creepy. So yeah, I'm excited for people to see it and hopefully go out and pick up those comics."

It's not uncommon for Marvel to ask its creators to consult on recent adaptations of popular comic book storylines. For example, Hawkeye writer Matt Fraction was a consulting producer on the Disney+ series, and almost appeared as a member of the Tracksuit Mafia.

"I am, I think, credited as consulting producer, though, I'd have to check with my agent and probably just read the credits, but it's the best because I get to take all the credit," Fraction told The Ringer. "And I get to cast glory and David [Aja] and Annie [Wu] and hope none of the blame. I read scripts and offered thoughts. And that was sort of throughout the process.

He also revealed a combination of COVID-related shutdowns and some personal developments ultimately prohibited from appearing as one of the "bros" in the Tracksuit Mafia.

"I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing," Fraction added. "And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn't get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer."

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film opens in theaters on July 8th.