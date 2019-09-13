Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Theory Explains How Jane Foster Can Wield Mjolnir

Of all of the announcements tied to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are especially excited to see what happens with Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise will see Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster suiting up as Mighty Thor — and one fan recently broke down a way that could possibly happen. Reddit user justhadto recently suggested a theory of how Jane could get the iconic Mjolnir hammer in Love and Thunder, one that would be tied to the fact that the now-dead Odin (Anthony Hopkins) was the one who enchanted Mjolnir in the first place.

To an extent, the notion that the “Whosoever holds the hammer” spell was lifted after Odin’s death could make sense within the events of Ragnarok. But considering how significant the spell – and Jane’s personal worthiness – is in the comics, the possibility of Mjolnir popping up from another universe or timeline certainly is appealing.

In the comics, Jane becomes Thor in the midst of a breast cancer diagnosis, and the power of Mjolnir helps restore her strength. Jane operated as the Mighty Thor for several years, but was ultimately told that continuing to do so would kill her. She made that deadly sacrifice while saving Asgardia from Magog, and was ultimately brought back to life by Thor Odinson and Odin, and later went on to become a member of the Valkyries.

While there’s no telling how Jane’s transformation into Mighty Thor will be adapted for the MCU, it sounds like Love and Thunder writer-director Taika Waititi is excited to feature her character.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed in an interview. “And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will also see Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return as Thor and Valkyrie, with the latter searching for her queen of New Asgard.

