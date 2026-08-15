X-Men MCU Report Reveals The Most Exciting Mutant Casting According to Marvel Die Hards

Marvel announced its first X-Men casting choices at D23 this weekend, and there were some big-name heroes added to the mutant team, as well as the villain who will kick off the X-Men era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel panel at D23 included a lot of great things, including a new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, appearances by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Hayley Atwell, and the introduction of the X-Men cast. Kevin Feige brought out Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. They then cut to Adam Driver on the big screen, where it was revealed that he would appear in the movie as Mister Sinister.

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Fans flooded X to discuss the new casting choices, and when ComicBook asked who they were most excited about, two were far ahead, with the biggest vote-getter only slightly surprising.

Which new X-Men cast member are you most excited about from the #D23 announcement? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

Marvel Fans Love Inde Navarrette as Rogue

Courtesy of Focus Features

As of this time, Inde Navarrette is the biggest vote-getter at 42%. Navarrette broke out in this year’s horror sensation Obsession, where she played Nikki. In this horror movie, a young man named Bear (Michael Johnston) made a wish that she would love him above anyone else, and it came back to bite him in the worst way possible. Navarrette received critical acclaim for her performance, which allowed her to become completely unhinged as the movie progressed.

This was impressive since she was mainly unknown before this film. The movie went on to become the most successful original horror movie since The Exorcist and scored the biggest box office of any original horror movie of the 21st century. Now, Navarrette has a chance to prove herself on an even bigger stage as Rogue in the X-Men movies, with the first one arriving on May 5, 2028. That makes this the first movie of the new MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars. Ghost Rider will follow, with Black Panther 3 coming out in the holiday season.

Inde Navarrette officially announced as Rogue in the MCU X-Men! pic.twitter.com/gcfuWlCtoT — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

While Navarrette leads in the voting, Adam Driver is a close second as Mister Sinister. This is a huge casting moment. Originally, Driver was rumored to play Magneto, and he even teased that he was playing Magneto in the announcement before going back on it. He then got no response when he announced that he was playing Nathaniel Milbury, since most people in attendance likely had no idea who Nathaniel Milbury is. However, he is one of Mister Sinister’s personas, although Nathaniel Essex is the name most people know him by. In the current totals, Driver has 40% of the votes.

However, not everyone agreed, as one X user mentioned that Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus) would have made a better Rogue in the X-Men movies.

I'll forever be a supporter of Cailee Spaeny deserving the role of Rogue. Anyways, good luck to Inde Navarette — ꜰɪʟᴍᴏᴘʜɪʟᴇ ❚Smug🎥█🕊️ (@nerd_mcu) August 15, 2026

Neither Weaving nor Sink was included in the vote, since Sink had already debuted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Weaving was already locked in for Frost. However, the other two actors listed were Boyd, who got 13% of the votes as Storm, and Abbott, who got 5% as Professor X. This was especially impressive since Boyd remains an unknown, although at least one fan agrees she looks like Storm.

Maya Boyd does look like Storm. I have no idea who she is — yatoy_draws (@yatoycarretas22) August 15, 2026

X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. Jake Schreier, who previously directed Thunderbolts*, will helm the first film in the new mutant saga.